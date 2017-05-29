Asia stocks drift down from 2-year highs, pound nurses losses – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
Asia stocks drift down from 2-year highs, pound nurses losses
Reuters
A man cycles in front of electronic boards showing Japan's Nikkei average (R) and the Dow Jones average (L top) outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai. By Shinichi Saoshiro | TOKYO. TOKYO Asian stocks handed …
Dollar edges up, markets take N.Korea missile test in stride
Asia Shares Gain On Firmer Wall Street, Pound Nurses Losses
Forex – Dollar falls in Asia after NKorea missile test, holidays noted
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!