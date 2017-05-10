Asmir Begovic Gives An Update On His Chelsea Future

Asmir Begovic has put a decision on his Chelsea future on hold, insisting nothing matters but trophies at this moment.

The fitness and form of Thibaut Courtois has restricted Begovic primarily to EFL Cup appearances for the Blues, but the Bosnia-Herzegovina international insists his future at Stamford Bridge is secondary at present.

Begovic, speaking at The O2 ahead of WWE Smackdown, said: “My future will be decided at the end of the season. We’re preoccupied chasing two trophies, nothing else really matters besides that. Everything else will sort itself out.”

Chelsea are said to value Begovic at £10million, having signed him from Stoke for £8m in the summer of 2015 under Jose Mourinho.

