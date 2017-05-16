Asmir Begovic Wants Medal Rule For Winning Premier League Changed

Asmir Begovic has claimed that the rule for receiving a Premier League medal should be modified.

The current rile states that a player needs to feature in five matches to receive a medal if his club are successful in their title campaign.

Begovic has made just two appearances in the top flight, but his position as number two keeper is seen as crucial and therefore special dispensation has been made.

“I think the rule should be changed, I don’t know about the whole five appearances,” Begovic told Sky Sports News.

“Having been part of the group all year, we’ve all sacrificed, played our part in the team each and every day, but they really have to look at that rule again. It’s the rule for now, thankfully I get one and obviously to have that in your career is great.”

Chelsea, who won the title with a victory over West Bromwich Albion last week, will lift the trophy after playing Sunderland at Stamford Bridge in the final Premier League match of the season.

