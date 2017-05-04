Aso Rock Cabal Planning to Use EFCC Against Me – Ekweremadu

Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has raised the alarm over the alleged plan by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to raid his home in Enugu State and plant incriminating items in it, Punch reports.

He further alleged that the proposed raid was to ensure his arrest, detention and indictment – with the aim of frustrating his political ambitions.

The Deputy Senate President alleged that the mission to move against him was being sponsored by a cabal in the Aso Rock presidency.

Ekweremadu, who raised a point of order at the plenary on Wednesday, said he was informed of the alleged plan by a ‘whistle-blower’ close to the EFCC.

The Deputy Senate President read a two-page letter purportedly written by an insider, which was poorly written and titled, ‘Please, treat this with utmost secrecy by protecting the identity of the source.’

It read partly, “To the Deputy Senate President. I am a trained investigative journalist working under the EFCC ‘covert intelligence spy police.’

“Distinguished senator, there is a grand plan from the cabal in the Presidency, using (the) EFCC as an anti-graft agency to indict and remove you from office.”

This cabal in the Presidency has mandated the EFCC chairman to carry out this evil operation within two weeks.

“The plan and the trap goes like this: On May 6, 2017 – Saturday night/ Sunday morning – the EFCC, alongside local and international media; print and TV and radio, will raid an apartment under the guise of the whistle-blowing policy of the Federal Government with a search warrant already obtained in the magistrate’s court to search an apartment alleging to be one of your guest houses in Enugu State capital or any suitable available apartment in your senatorial district that will serve this evil purpose.

“(The) EFCC will claim to have received a tip-off from a whistle-blower in your state alerting the agency to a ‘large huge’ amount of money of different currencies in the said apartment belonging to you, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, the Deputy Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a proceed of which is likely to be (considered as) illegally obtained, which constitutes abuse of office and corruption.”

The ‘informant’ also listed the exhibits to be recovered from the planned operation.

The letter further read, “The things to be discover(ed) in (the) said apartment are a huge amount of money with different currencies such as British pound sterling, US dollars, Indian rupee, South Africa rand and Malaysian ringgit; documents alleging to be yours such as 2015 campaign memo and logistics, a list of names (of) chairpersons of local wards that benefited from your empowerment programme; and other cooked documents bearing your signature.

“A portrait photo of yours that will be placed in the sitting room as well as ammunition such as AK 47, two pump-action guns with bullets.

“You will be invited by the anti-graft agency for questioning and interrogation to shed more light on the said apartment, which will lead to your arrest and detention, pending the outcome of the investigation.

After Ekweremadu spoke, the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, who presided over the plenary said, “Your point is well noted.”

