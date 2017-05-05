ASPMDA assures on quality auto parts, decries delays in Customs in clearance

The leadership of Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPMDA), Lagos International Trade Fair complex, has assured the Nigerian motoring public that all products sold at the market come with SONCAP certification, the mark of quality provided by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

Addressing journalists during the working visit of the newly appointed Executive Director of the Trade Fair Management Board (TFMB), Mrs. Lucy Ajayi, on Thursday, the President of ASPMDA, Chief Daniel Offorkansi, decried the continued delays in the clearing of imported goods due to Customs’ excess documentations and bureaucracy.

He, however, assured the new boss of the Lagos Trade Fair complex that the trading groups in the complex will continue to abide by the terms and conditions of their respective leases and discharge their businesses in the best interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.

The trading groups at the fair complex include ASPMDA, Balogun Business Association, C-Tempo Group, Jewelries and Progressive Traders, Tyre Dealers, Mandilas Group and other service providers.

Earlier in her remarks, Mrs. Ajayi, who was recently appointed by the Presidency through the Ministry of Investments, Commerce and Industry, said after the tour of facilities that she will begin work on the renewal of infrastructure at the fair including access roads and drainage systems to promote ease of doing business in the complex.

Already, statistics show that the total asset and investments domiciled in the complex are in excess of N200 billion.

