Assailants kill Abba Moro’s supporter, others in Benue

Posted on May 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

UNKNOWN gunmen at the wee hours of yesterday killed Mr Ambrose Abah, who was a community leader and teacher in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State. The deceased was a stronger supporter of former Minister of Interior, Abba Moro. Nigerian Pilot gathered from sources that the victim had hardly retired to bed when unknown […]

