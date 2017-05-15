Pages Navigation Menu

Assassination attempt on Melaye: Court grants N1m bail each to suspects

Posted on May 15, 2017

Five persons including the Administrator of Ijumu Local Government Area, Taufiq Isah, charged with alleged attempt to assassinate Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, have been granted bail by a Kogi High Court, sitting in Lokoja. Justice Arome Akogwu, on Monday held that the three weeks the accused spent in custody was far beyond the period […]

