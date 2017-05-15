Assassination attempt on Melaye: Court grants N1m bail each to suspects

Five persons including the Administrator of Ijumu Local Government Area, Taufiq Isah, charged with alleged attempt to assassinate Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, have been granted bail by a Kogi High Court, sitting in Lokoja. Justice Arome Akogwu, on Monday held that the three weeks the accused spent in custody was far beyond the period […]

Assassination attempt on Melaye: Court grants N1m bail each to suspects

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

