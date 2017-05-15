Assassination attempt on Melaye: Suspects get bail

Kogi High Court on Monday granted bail to five accused persons, including the Administrator of Ijumu Local Government, Alhaji Taufiq Isah, charged with attempt to assassinate Sen. Dino Melaye. Justice Arome Akogwu, in granting the bail in Lokoja, said the three weeks the accused spent in custody was far beyond the period allowed by the Constitution.

