Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Assault: Read how boys gang defiled Lagos secondary school girl

Posted on May 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

  r*pe is now seen as a normal thing as this assault now happens in broad daylight. This was the story of an eyewitness who  shared this terrible experience on social media how final year secondary school students sexually assaulted their female counterparts on their last day in school at Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos, in what …

The post Assault: Read how boys gang defiled Lagos secondary school girl appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.