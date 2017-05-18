Assemblies of God marks Supreme Court victory

By Sam Eyoboka

THREE months after a legal victory, the Assemblies of God Nigeria has scheduled a special thanksgiving service for Thursday, May 18, to commemorate last February 24 Supreme Court ruling after a protracted legal battle between the church and her former leader, Prof. Paul Emeka.

The apex court on pages 69-70 of its February 24 judgment said: “I therefore hold that the appeal lacks merit and is hereby dismissed.”

A statement signed by Mr Joel Ejiofor, the National Press Secretary of the Church said the special service is billed for the national headquarters in Enugu, adding: “We are thanking God as a church because God defended His name and for all His benefits He has given to Assemblies of God as a church.

“The executive committee of the Church thought it wise to hold this special thanksgiving service unto God because of the great wonders He did on February 24, 2017 at the Supreme Court where the case brought against the church by its former leader in 2014 was laid to rest”

and God gave the church victory.

“The Bible cannot be broken. The Holy Book prevailed on February 24, over the forces that fought against it. The name of God would have been put to shame if Prof. Emeka won but God did not allow it to happen,” he explained.

