Association identifies land for date palm plantation in Jigawa
The News
Association identifies land for date palm plantation in Jigawa
The News
The Association of Date Palm Growers in Jigawa says it has identified over 15 parcels of land that are suitable for date palm cultivation in the state. The Chairman of the association, Alhaji Abubakar Yakubu, said this on Tuesday in an interview with …
