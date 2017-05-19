Pages Navigation Menu

Association supports proposed amendment of NHIS Act

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Health

The Health and Managed Care Association of Nigeria (HMCAN) has endorsed the proposed amendment of the National Health Insurance Scheme Act 2004, to ensure effective and quality healthcare delivery. The association made its position known in a memorandum it presented at a public hearing on the repeal of NHIS Act organised by the Senate Committee…

The post Association supports proposed amendment of NHIS Act appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

