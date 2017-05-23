Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Association urges CBN to resume disbursement of MSME fund

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

ASSOCIATION of Non- Bank Micro Finance Institutions of Nigeria ANMFIN, has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, to resume the disbursement of the Micro Small and Medium Development Fund MSMEDF. the President of ANMFIN, Mr. Hamid Afolabi who made the call yesterday in Abuja, said the MSMEDF was inaugurated by the CBN on […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.