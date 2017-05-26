Assou-Ekotto’s wants to be a ‘pornstar’- Redknapp

Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp has played down chances of signing Benoit Assou-Ekotto because “he wants to be a pornstar”.

Redknapp has been linked with several of his former players since agreeing to stay on at St Andrew’s last Friday.

He even had a call from an agent offering him Assou-Ekotto, who played under him when the pair were at Tottenham Hotspur and Queens Park Rangers.

Redknapp quipped that he would be open to the idea of signing the 33-year-old Cameroon left back if it wasn’t for his desire for a career change.

The Blues boss speaking to the Spurs Show podcast said “He was mad, Benoit, but do you know what? I think I’m mad as well,” Redknapp joked on the Spurs Show Podcast .

“I got a phone call – it’s the gospel truth. I agreed I might go to Birmingham and suddenly I get a phone call from this guy.

“‘Oh Mr Redknapp, I’ve got a fantastic player for you’. Oh yes? ‘One of your old players’. Yes? ‘Benoit’. No! But seriously you know what? I’m thinking: ‘Yeah!’ Somewhere inside I’m thinking I can get him going again.

“The only trouble is that he’s admitted he wants to be a pornstar. Maybe I can get another year out of him before he decides to do that.

“What a good player. He could well end up in the Birmingham colours next year, Benoit.”

The post Assou-Ekotto’s wants to be a ‘pornstar’- Redknapp appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

