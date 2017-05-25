ASUU suspends lectures in Uniosun, Airforce brutalise students

The Osun State University chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities has directed its members at the varsity’s College of Education in Ipetu Ijesa to suspend teaching due to the brutalisation of lecturers and students on the campus. This is just as PUNCH Metro gathered that the air force men launched a fresh attack on private …

The post ASUU suspends lectures in Uniosun, Airforce brutalise students appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

