Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

At Cannes, an existential fight over technology, Netflix and the future of cinema – Los Angeles Times

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Los Angeles Times

At Cannes, an existential fight over technology, Netflix and the future of cinema
Los Angeles Times
Will Smith and Pedro Almodovar jostled over it. Silicon Valley executive Ted Sarandos defended it. The Oscar winner Alejandro Inarritu boasted about it. And the people who run the entertainment business can't stop debating it. Despite its
The Latest: Ostlund's “The Square” wins Palme d'Or at CannesWashington Post
The Square wins Cannes Palme D'Or, Sofia Coppola wins Best DirectorEW.com
Cannes Awards: Controversial Swedish Satire 'The Square' Wins Palme d'OrVariety
Hollywood Reporter –Metro –slantmagazine –WKOW
all 200 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.