At Just 29, Nigerian Lady Bags Doctorate In Nuclear Physics

Opeyemi Odutemowo has earned her PhD in nuclear physics from the University of Pretoria in South Africa. As well as wanting to investigate the effects of fission product bombardment on glassy carbon, Opeyemi’s ultimate goal is to ensure that every African home has stable electricity. Opeyemi started her journey with a BSc in Applied physics…

The post At Just 29, Nigerian Lady Bags Doctorate In Nuclear Physics appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

