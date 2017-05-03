At Last Banky W Is Getting Married To Adesua Etomi

We are still so excited about the news of superstar singer Banky W and star actress Adesua Etomi getting married. BN shared the exclusive details and love letters of the couple and now we’ve got the exclusive photos from the magical proposal.

Adesua did not see it coming!

Banky W enlisted Adesua to be his leading lady in his hit song “Made For You” and in that video, released in February 2016, they played out the role of a couple who got engaged. Fast forward a year later and Banky got down on one knee and popped the question FOR REAL!

