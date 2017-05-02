At last, Ebonyi Gov suspends controversial pension law
GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State has suspended the state’s controversial contributory pension law signed into law three months ago. The governor made the pronouncement at the Abakaliki Township Stadium during Workers Day celebration, and ordered that all deductions from workers’ salaries in respect to the law be refunded to them on or before May […]
The post At last, Ebonyi Gov suspends controversial pension law appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!