At least 22 killed after suicide bomb attack in Manchester

t least 22 people have died and many others are feared injured after a suspected terror attack at the Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande pop concert. Here are the latest updates: At least 22 people killed and 59 injured Witnesses describe hearing a ‘huge bang‘ Some reports say device could be a nail bomb […]

