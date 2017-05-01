Pages Navigation Menu

At least 27 hurt in turbulence on Aeroflot Moscow-Bangkok flight

At least 27 people were injured on an Aeroflot flight from Moscow to Bangkok on Monday when their Boeing 777 hit an air pocket, the Russian embassy said in a statement. It said that 24 of the injured were Russian nationals and 15 of them were taken to a Bangkok hospital for treatment. The other […]

