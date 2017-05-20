At WEF, entrepreneurs seen as solution for Mideast troubles – WTOP
|
WTOP
|
At WEF, entrepreneurs seen as solution for Mideast troubles
WTOP
Attendees gather in the main hall of the World Economic Forum, at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Center, at the Dead Sea, Jordan, on Saturday May 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Elena Boffetta). DEAD SEA, Jordan (AP) — Digital start-ups run by young Arab …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!