Ateke Tom Receives Award From Niger Delta Disabled Persons Group (Photos)

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Niger Delta Coalition Of Person Living With Disabilities have presented an award of recognition to High Chief Ateke Tom, for his contributions to the special persons.

They expressed happiness and were full of joy for what the High Chief has done by giving them scholarships, accomodations, clothings and medicals aids

