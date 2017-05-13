Athletes battle for Okpekpe title

The Okpekpe 10km road race holds today in the sleepy Edo village of Okpekpe, near Auchi,with athletes battling for the prize money amounting to $92,000

Organisers of the event said the money will be shared amongst the top eight finishers in the men and women’s race, with the winner in each gender category going home with $15,000 while $10,000 and $7,000 respectively will go to the second and third placed finishers.

“The prizes for 4th-8th placed finishers in each gender category are $5000, $3,000, $2,500, $2,000, and $1,500 respectively,’said Dare Esan.

He added that, ‘Athletes achieving a world leading time which will automatically translate to a new course record will be eligible for a special bonus of $1,000

