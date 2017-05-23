Athletes for gymnastics tournaments will henceforth be selected on merit — Federation

The Gymnastics Federation of Nigeria (GFN) has said that henceforth the selection of athletes for international tournaments will be on merit.

The Technical Director of the federation, Tony Asuquo, said this in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja following his election into the board on Monday.

“At this time, it is not just going to be appointing gymnasts or because I like (a particular) gymnast or because you are going to get an allowance.

“Now it is going to be by merit; they are going to compete and undergo trials.

“I don’t want to groom just one national team; I want about three national teams; so it wouldn’t just be one person’s jersey.’’

He said the establishment of three national teams would enable the country to have a lot of players to select ahead of events.

The post Athletes for gymnastics tournaments will henceforth be selected on merit — Federation appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

