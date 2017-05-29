Pages Navigation Menu

Athletico Madrid fans bid goodbye to the Vicente Calderon

Posted on May 29, 2017

Fifty-one thousand supporters bid a final farewell to Atletico Madrid’s beloved Vicente Calderon stadium on Sunday, repeatedly chanting the club’s anthem while watching a team of “Legends” lose a charity game 5-4 to a World XI featuring Ronaldinho. Current players Fernando Torres, Gabi and Koke represented Atletico alongside past greats such as Diego Forlan. The …

