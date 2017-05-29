Athletico Madrid fans bid goodbye to the Vicente Calderon

Fifty-one thousand supporters bid a final farewell to Atletico Madrid’s beloved Vicente Calderon stadium on Sunday, repeatedly chanting the club’s anthem while watching a team of “Legends” lose a charity game 5-4 to a World XI featuring Ronaldinho. Current players Fernando Torres, Gabi and Koke represented Atletico alongside past greats such as Diego Forlan. The …

The post Athletico Madrid fans bid goodbye to the Vicente Calderon appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

