Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Atiku advises Nigerians to improve their choice of leaders in 2019

Posted on May 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has advised Nigerians to improve on their choice of leaders in the next general election. Hide quoted text Abubakar, who gave the call in his Democracy Day message, however, appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience with those in government until they complete their tenures. The Turakin Adamawa also appealed to […]

Atiku advises Nigerians to improve their choice of leaders in 2019

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.