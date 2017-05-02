Atiku seeks independence for EFCC in Anti-Graft War

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has advocated for the independence of anti-graft agencies in order to strengthen their operations. He said these agencies would do better if granted financial autonomy through their inclusion among institutions on the first-line charge, the PUNCH reports. The former vice-president also suggested that anti-graft agencies should be under the supervision of…

