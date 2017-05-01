Atiku To NGE: Partner With Present Administration

Former Vice President and chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar, has charged the new leadership of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) to partner with the current administration in the dissemination of government programmes as well as other critical groups in the society to see that our country gets good leadership through timely and unbiased information gathering and management.

This is as he also he praised the Guild for displaying “exceptional leadership and good conduct in the way it was able to organize within a short time a rancor-free and credible election, which saw the emergence of a new crop of leaders to pilot the affairs of the association”.

The APC chieftain said this in a statement issued by his media office in Abuja to felicitate with the entire members and leadership of the Nigeria Guild of Editors on a peaceful and successful election at its biennial convention in Lagos at the weekend.

Atiku said the outcome of the election, which has brought a new national executive team in place under Mrs. Funke Egbemode as President, Suleiman Uba Gaya as Deputy President and other well-known Editors is a testimony to the enduring legacy of the Guild.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

