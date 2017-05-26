Atiku urged to run in 2019 at HoG awards

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, amid encomiums, was presented with the Nigerian flag at the just-concluded Hall of Grace, HoG, Awards, for his contribution to the nation’s democracy.

The event was held in honour of notable Nigerians, including Atiku Abubakar, Governor Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa State, Mr. Waheed Olagunju, Acting Managing Director, Bank of Industry, BoI and Wilma Aguele of WILBAHI.

Alhaji Abubakar was honoured for his role in the fight against the military, his strides during his tenure as Vice President as well as his many interventions to save and sustain the nation’s hard-won democracy.

In his address, CEO of AlphaGrace Media, organisers of the awards, Mr. Rupert Ojenuwa, said: “Our nation is in dire straits, our nation has been bleeding, our nation searches for a hero.

“Nigeria needs help and this is not difficult to see. You can imagine that you have to provide for something as basic as power, security and potable water. Doesn’t it worry you that after close to 60 years of flag independence, we still struggle with these things? We are still known as a dark nation?

“We must, going forward, look for qualified people to lead us. We must focus on heroes and not leaders who seem to think Nigeria is a cooperative society owned by them. We must pick leaders who see all Nigerians as the same irrespective of where they come from or what religion they practice.

“Whilst I may lack the power or influence to ask Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to run for the presidency in 2019, I can advise every Nigerian.

“If you must vote for leaders, vote for people in the mould of Atiku Abubakar. Atiku sacrificed so much for democracy. He almost lost his life fighting for its return and he delivered dividends during his tenure as Vice President and this is why we honour him as All Time Hero of Nigeria’s Democracy.”

At the event, Governor Jibrilla Bindow, was honoured for his strides in Adamawa State.

It was noted that in less than two years, the governor constructed more than 120 roads and has impacted the health sector, youth empowerment and all, as he bagged the HoG Most Performing Governor of the Year award.

The BoI chief, Mr. Waheed Olagunju was also decorated for his sterling performance, as under his watch, disbursement has soared and the rate of non-performing loans have nosedived.

Aguele received award for her contributions to agriculture in Nigeria.

