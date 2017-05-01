Atletico aim for Euro revenge v Real – SuperSport
SuperSport
Atletico aim for Euro revenge v Real
SuperSport
Real Madrid are the only team who have stopped Atletico Madrid adding a Champions League triumph to their achievements under Diego Simeone and for the fourth year running the Rojiblancos' illustrious neighbours block their path to European glory.
Atleti out to end Real hoodoo
