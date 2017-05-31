Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Atletico Madrid confident they can hold on to Antoine Griezmann as club considers new contract offer – The Independent

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Independent

Atletico Madrid confident they can hold on to Antoine Griezmann as club considers new contract offer
The Independent
Atletico Madrid believe they can still persuade Antoine Griezmann to stay in Spain rather than move to Manchester United in a deal that would be £84m. The club is also awaiting a Thursday-morning decision on whether their appeal of a transfer ban is …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.