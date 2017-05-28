Atletico Madrid interested in re-signing Diego Costa in move set to complicate Chelsea’s recruitment plans – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Atletico Madrid interested in re-signing Diego Costa in move set to complicate Chelsea's recruitment plans
The Independent
Atletico Madrid are interested in re-signing Diego Costa from Chelsea this summer, but only for a price they consider reasonable for the 28-year-old, fuelling a situation that threatens to complicate the Premier League champions' reinforcement plans …
Transfer News: Diego Costa wanted by Atletico Madrid, Chelsea ace keen
Costa will only leave Chelsea for Atletico
Chelsea transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Stamford Bridge
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
