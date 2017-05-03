Atletico Madrid President Confirms There Has Been No Offers For Defender Theo Hernandez

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo insists no club has made an approach for sought-after defender Theo Hernandez.

Theo , who is currently starring on loan at Alaves, is believed to be on the radar of both Barcelona and Real Madrid, with reports in the Spanish press even claiming that the youngster has already reached a verbal agreement with Madrid.

“Theo is an Atletico Madrid player and up to now, as far as I am aware, no-one has approached us,” Cerezo told Cadena SER.

“We cannot speak about hypotheses. There is a code, as with all clubs. When we want a player, we speak with the club and then with the player.

“Things happen when they have to happen and they are how they have to be. I always say that the players play where they want to play.

“We have no intention of selling any player, but if they come with offers that could interest the player, they talk with us.”

