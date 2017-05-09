Atletico-Madrid rivalry heats up ahead of semifinal – USA TODAY
|
USA TODAY
|
Atletico-Madrid rivalry heats up ahead of semifinal
USA TODAY
MADRID (AP) — The rivalry between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid has intensified before the second leg of their Champions League semifinal, with Atletico going on Twitter to take some shots at the rival and Madrid captain Sergio Ramos coming out to …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!