Real will attack Atletico despite Champions League tie lead – Zidane
Channel NewsAsia
Real Madrid will attack city rivals Atletico Madrid in their Champions League semi-final second leg and not sit back and defend their 3-0 lead as they chase a place in the final, coach Zinedine Zidane said on Tuesday. Football Soccer – Real Madrid news …
Varane, Pepe return to Madrid training
Theo Hernandez set to sign for Real Madrid for €24M
Atletico eye 2015 repeat to stage 'impossible' turnaround against Real
