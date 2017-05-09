Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Real will attack Atletico despite Champions League tie lead – Zidane – Channel NewsAsia

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Channel NewsAsia

Real will attack Atletico despite Champions League tie lead – Zidane
Channel NewsAsia
Real Madrid will attack city rivals Atletico Madrid in their Champions League semi-final second leg and not sit back and defend their 3-0 lead as they chase a place in the final, coach Zinedine Zidane said on Tuesday. Football Soccer – Real Madrid news …
Varane, Pepe return to Madrid trainingESPN FC
Theo Hernandez set to sign for Real Madrid for €24MNAIJ.COM
Atletico eye 2015 repeat to stage 'impossible' turnaround against RealKhaleej Times
Mirror.co.uk –Goal.com –Times of India –Daily Star
all 171 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.