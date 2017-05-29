Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Atletico’s ‘doors open’ for Costa – assistant – ESPN FC

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


ESPN FC

Atletico's 'doors open' for Costa – assistant
ESPN FC
Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke has signed a new contract which will keep him at the club until 2024. Chelsea striker Diego Costa would be welcomed back at Atletico Madrid with open arms, according to the Spanish side's assistant coach Juan Vizcaino.
Chelsea Transfer News: Diego Costa speaks out amid Romelu Lukaku talkDaily Star
Chelsea Transfer News: Diego Costa on Blues Future, Latest Ivan Perisic RumoursBleacher Report
I will only leave Chelsea for Atletico, says CostaIndependent Online
Sports Mole –We Ain’t Got No History –Yahoo Sports –Soccer Laduma
all 119 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.