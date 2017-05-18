AT&T Byron Nelson 2017 Round 2 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Round 2 of the AT&T Byron Nelson 2017 will be played on Friday May 19th at the TPC Four Seasons Resort in Irving, Texas. The AT&T Byron Nelson 2nd round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:00 am.

Players will remain in the same groups as the 1st round but alternate between AM/PM sessions and 1st tee/10th tee starts depending on their 1st round tee times.

2017 AT&T Byron Nelson 2nd Round Tee Times

The 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson round 2 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting from the 1st hole are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th hole.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:00 AM Scott Stallings Michael Thompson John Peterson 7:10 AM Bryce Molder Graham DeLaet Kelly Kraft 7:20 AM Zac Blair Michael Putnam J.T. Poston 7:30 AM Tony Finau J.J. Henry Sean O’Hair 7:40 AM Ryan Moore Steven Bowditch J.B. Holmes 7:50 AM Hudson Swafford Scott Piercy Hunter Mahan 8:00 AM Rory Sabbatini Andres Gonzales Andrew Loupe 8:10 AM Stuart Appleby Tag Ridings Gonzalo Fdez-Castano 8:20 AM Kyle Reifers Tyrone Van Aswegen Grayson Murray 8:30 AM Tom Hoge Brian Campbell Beau Hossler 8:40 AM Sam Saunders Julian Etulain Robby Shelton 8:50 AM Willy Wilcox Mark Anderson Alex Moon 9:00 AM Brandon Hagy Richy Werenski Sean Kelly 12:00 PM Bud Cauley Sung Kang Steve Wheatcroft 12:10 PM Morgan Hoffmann Jamie Lovemark Brett Stegmaier 12:20 PM Ben Crane Martin Flores Dominic Bozzelli 12:30 PM D.A. Points Rod Pampling Charl Schwartzel 12:40 PM Jason Dufner Brooks Koepka Ian Poulter 12:50 PM Jordan Spieth Brandt Snedeker Matt Kuchar 1:00 PM Marc Leishman Smylie Kaufman Nick Taylor 1:10 PM Chez Reavie Jason Kokrak Patrick Rodgers 1:20 PM Angel Cabrera Seung-Yul Noh Michael Kim 1:30 PM John Merrick Chad Campbell Shawn Stefani 1:40 PM Max Homa Xander Schauffele Ben Polland 1:50 PM Seamus Power Ryan Brehm Zack Sucher 2:00 PM Brad Fritsch Steven Alker Trey Mullinax 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 7:00 AM Scott Brown Anirban Lahiri Byeong Hun An 7:10 AM Y.E. Yang Spencer Levin J.J. Spaun 7:20 AM Ryan Palmer Shane Bertsch Cameron Percy 7:30 AM Alex Cejka Brian Gay Ernie Els 7:40 AM Dustin Johnson Cody Gribble Louis Oosthuizen 7:50 AM Sergio Garcia Patrick Reed Jason Day 8:00 AM Peter Malnati Nick Watney Keegan Bradley 8:10 AM Geoff Ogilvy Matt Jones Bob Estes 8:20 AM Chris Stroud Whee Kim C.T. Pan 8:30 AM Robert Garrigus Cameron Tringale Ryo Ishikawa 8:40 AM Bryson DeChambeau Miguel Angel Carballo Kramer Hickok 8:50 AM Bobby Wyatt Nicholas Lindheim Fabrizio Zanotti 9:00 AM Ryan Armour Rick Lamb Austin Smotherman 12:00 PM Carl Pettersson Jason Bohn Tim Wilkinson 12:10 PM Brendon Todd Chad Collins Mark Hubbard 12:20 PM Freddie Jacobson Greg Owen Ryan Blaum 12:30 PM Billy Hurley III Matt Every Robert Streb 12:40 PM Russell Henley Billy Horschel Gary Woodland 12:50 PM James Hahn Charley Hoffman Danny Lee 1:00 PM Jhonattan Vegas Greg Chalmers Brian Stuard 1:10 PM Ken Duke Boo Weekley Ricky Barnes 1:20 PM John Huh Will MacKenzie Daniel Summerhays 1:30 PM Harris English Charlie Beljan Ollie Schniederjans 1:40 PM Kevin Tway Brett Drewitt Stuart Deane 1:50 PM Tyler Aldridge Sebastian Munoz Joel Dahmen 2:00 PM Bobby Gates Jonathan Randolph Paul Earnest

