AT&T Byron Nelson Sunday Tee Times – 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson Round 4 Pairings

Round 4 of the 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson will be played on Saturday May 21st at TPC Four Seasons Resort in Irving, Texas. The AT&T Byron Nelson Sunday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:01 am.

The AT&T Byron Nelson 4th round tee times are determined by leaderboard positions going into the final round of the tournament. The tournament leader James Hahn is paired with Billy Horschel in the last tee slot of round 4 at 12:45 pm.

2017 AT&T Byron Nelson Round 4 Tee Times

The AT&T Byron Nelson round 4 tee times and player pairings. Tee times are displayed local time; all groups will start from the 1st tee at the TPC Four Seasons Resort.

Tee Times Players Players 7:01 AM Spencer Levin vs. J.J. Spaun 7:10 AM Geoff Ogilvy vs. D.A. Points 7:19 AM Greg Chalmers vs. Ryan Brehm 7:28 AM Brett Stegmaier vs. Brendon Todd 7:37 AM Alex Moon vs. Dominic Bozzelli 7:46 AM Tom Hoge vs. Patrick Rodgers 7:55 AM Billy Hurley III vs. Daniel Summerhays 8:04 AM Ricky Barnes vs. Nicholas Lindheim 8:13 AM Peter Malnati vs. Ollie Schniederjans 8:22 AM Ernie Els vs. Nick Watney 8:31 AM Seamus Power vs. Greg Owen 8:40 AM Brian Gay vs. Bob Estes 8:49 AM Ian Poulter vs. Jhonattan Vegas 8:58 AM Keegan Bradley vs. Zac Blair 9:07 AM Ken Duke vs. Beau Hossler 9:16 AM Sebastian Munoz vs. Smylie Kaufman 9:25 AM Nick Taylor vs. Boo Weekley 9:35 AM Michael Kim vs. Rod Pampling 9:45 AM Patrick Reed vs. Jason Bohn 9:55 AM Morgan Hoffmann vs. Michael Putnam 10:05 AM Willy Wilcox vs. Charley Hoffman 10:15 AM Marc Leishman vs. John Huh 10:25 AM J.J. Henry vs. Ryan Palmer 10:35 AM Sung Kang vs. Brooks Koepka 10:45 AM Jamie Lovemark vs. Gary Woodland 10:55 AM Dustin Johnson vs. Joel Dahmen 11:05 AM Ryan Armour vs. Kevin Tway 11:15 AM Louis Oosthuizen vs. Tony Finau 11:25 AM Danny Lee vs. Sean O’Hair 11:35 AM Scott Stallings vs. Matt Kuchar 11:45 AM Byeong Hun An vs. Kyle Reifers 11:55 AM Grayson Murray vs. Chad Campbell 12:05 PM Scott Brown vs. Scott Piercy 12:15 PM Jason Dufner vs. Bud Cauley 12:25 PM Cameron Tringale vs. Sergio Garcia 12:35 PM Jason Day vs. Jason Kokrak 12:45 PM James Hahn vs. Billy Horschel

