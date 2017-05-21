Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

AT&T Byron Nelson Sunday Tee Times – 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson Round 4 Pairings

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Golf, News | 0 comments

Round 4 of the 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson will be played on Saturday May 21st at TPC Four Seasons Resort in Irving, Texas. The AT&T Byron Nelson Sunday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:01 am.

The AT&T Byron Nelson 4th round tee times are determined by leaderboard positions going into the final round of the tournament. The tournament leader James Hahn is paired with Billy Horschel in the last tee slot of round 4 at 12:45 pm.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

2017 AT&T Byron Nelson Round 4 Tee Times

The AT&T Byron Nelson round 4 tee times and player pairings. Tee times are displayed local time; all groups will start from the 1st tee at the TPC Four Seasons Resort.

Tee Times Players   Players
7:01 AM Spencer Levin vs. J.J. Spaun
7:10 AM Geoff Ogilvy vs. D.A. Points
7:19 AM Greg Chalmers vs. Ryan Brehm
7:28 AM Brett Stegmaier vs. Brendon Todd
7:37 AM Alex Moon vs. Dominic Bozzelli
7:46 AM Tom Hoge vs. Patrick Rodgers
7:55 AM Billy Hurley III vs. Daniel Summerhays
8:04 AM Ricky Barnes vs. Nicholas Lindheim
8:13 AM Peter Malnati vs. Ollie Schniederjans
8:22 AM Ernie Els vs. Nick Watney
8:31 AM Seamus Power vs. Greg Owen
8:40 AM Brian Gay vs. Bob Estes
8:49 AM Ian Poulter vs. Jhonattan Vegas
8:58 AM Keegan Bradley vs. Zac Blair
9:07 AM Ken Duke vs. Beau Hossler
9:16 AM Sebastian Munoz vs. Smylie Kaufman
9:25 AM Nick Taylor vs. Boo Weekley
9:35 AM Michael Kim vs. Rod Pampling
9:45 AM Patrick Reed vs. Jason Bohn
9:55 AM Morgan Hoffmann vs. Michael Putnam
10:05 AM Willy Wilcox vs. Charley Hoffman
10:15 AM Marc Leishman vs. John Huh
10:25 AM J.J. Henry vs. Ryan Palmer
10:35 AM Sung Kang vs. Brooks Koepka
10:45 AM Jamie Lovemark vs. Gary Woodland
10:55 AM Dustin Johnson vs. Joel Dahmen
11:05 AM Ryan Armour vs. Kevin Tway
11:15 AM Louis Oosthuizen vs. Tony Finau
11:25 AM Danny Lee vs. Sean O’Hair
11:35 AM Scott Stallings vs. Matt Kuchar
11:45 AM Byeong Hun An vs. Kyle Reifers
11:55 AM Grayson Murray vs. Chad Campbell
12:05 PM Scott Brown vs. Scott Piercy
12:15 PM Jason Dufner vs. Bud Cauley
12:25 PM Cameron Tringale vs. Sergio Garcia
12:35 PM Jason Day vs. Jason Kokrak
12:45 PM James Hahn vs. Billy Horschel

The post AT&T Byron Nelson Sunday Tee Times – 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson Round 4 Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.