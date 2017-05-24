ATT Cape Town: Don’t Trust Your Local Brothel Owners

One would think, when owning a brothel, that your clients’ privacy is of the utmost important, right?

That’s not the case for Shantel Bridger and Juan Francois Warren, alleged co-owners of an illegal brothel in Cape Town.

The two were arrested in February along with three others and, after an inquiry, it was discovered that the two had “allegedly extorted about R3-million from clients,” reports Times Live.

Hawks spokesman Captain Lloyd Ramovha said on Wednesday that:

Follow-up investigations by the anti-human trafficking team of the Hawks have since uncovered that Bridger, 45, and Warren, 39, were allegedly influential in extorting money from clients who apparently used the services of sex workers attached to their establishments. The pair allegedly pocketed almost R3-million between 2012 and 2015 from blackmailing clients by claiming to have recorded their sexual encounters‚ further threatening to post the said incidents on social media.

Video footage of clients with threats of posting online seems like a lucrative business these days.

The five suspects were arrested after a raid by the Hawks‚ crime intelligence, and City of Cape Town law enforcement agencies. They are expected to appear again in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on June 9.

They will face charges related to the “illegal running of a brothel‚ extortion and possible additional charges in contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act”.

You can’t trust anyone these days, not even your local brothel owners.

[source:timeslive]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

