Attack on artiste Joseph Kubende a relic of Kenya’s sad past – Wetang’ula – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Attack on artiste Joseph Kubende a relic of Kenya's sad past – Wetang'ula
The Star, Kenya
NASA co-principal Moses Wetang'ula has condemned the brutal attack on Joseph Kubende, terming it “cowardly, primitive, barbaric and a relic of Kenya's sad past that should not be tolerated”. The artiste and author was attacked on Friday night by a gang …
Kenyan Artist Brutally Attacked After Political Statements
