Attahiru assumes duty in Maiduguri

The new Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole fighting insurgents, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has formally taken over the command in Maiduguri. Attahiru took over from Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor who has been posted as Force Commander of Multinational Joint Task Force, N’Djamena, having served in the Theatre for 15 months. In a brief ceremony at the […]

