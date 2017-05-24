Ghana Gas Helicopters Not Missing – Kwabena Donkor – Peace FM Online

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 24, 2017


Ghana Gas Helicopters Not Missing – Kwabena Donkor
Former Minister for Power, Dr Kwabena Donkor has vehemently refuted claims that some helicopters purchased by the erstwhile Mahama administration for Ghana Gas cannot be accounted for. There have been reports that three helicopters for Ghana Gas …
