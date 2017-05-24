Ghana Gas Helicopters Not Missing – Kwabena Donkor – Peace FM Online
Peace FM Online
Ghana Gas Helicopters Not Missing – Kwabena Donkor
Peace FM Online
Former Minister for Power, Dr Kwabena Donkor has vehemently refuted claims that some helicopters purchased by the erstwhile Mahama administration for Ghana Gas cannot be accounted for. There have been reports that three helicopters for Ghana Gas …
'No helicopter missing'- Kwabena Donkor tells gov't
A letter to HE President Akufo Addo
National Embarrassment: Three Helicopters Bought by Ghana at a Whopping $150m Mysteriously Disappears
