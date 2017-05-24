Pages Navigation Menu

AU wants African countries to ratify World trade facilitation agreement

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Africa, World | 0 comments

The Africa Union (AU) has called on the Controllers-General of African Customs to provide the required leadership for the ratification of the World Trade Facilitation Agreement (WTFA) by countries in the region. Mrs Treasure Naphanga , representative of the AU, made the call at the opening ceremony of the first extraordinary session of the sub-…

The post AU wants African countries to ratify World trade facilitation agreement appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

