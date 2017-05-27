Aubameyang Scores Winner As Dortmund Win Fourth German Cup

By James Agberebi:

Borussia Dortmund have been crowned 2016/2017 German DFB Pokal winners after defeating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in Saturday’s final at the Olympiastadion, Berlin.

Former African Footballer of the Year Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winning goal from the penalty spot to land Dortmund their fourth DFB Pokal trophy in their history (1966, 1989, 2012).

Frankfurt have won the DFB Pokal four times: 1974, 1975, 1981, 1988.

Ousmane Dembele had given Dortmund the lead before Frankfurt equalised through Ante Rebic.

Dortmund raced into the lead in the eighth minute thanks to Dembele.

Frankfurt were back on level terms after Rebic got on the score sheet in the 29th minute.

Dortmund eventually scored the winning goal thanks to Aubameyang who converted a 67th minute penalty following a foul in the Frankfurt box.

