Audioslave and Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell dead at 52
Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman and grunge icon Chris Cornell has been found dead in his hotel room at the age of 52, with police investigating his passing as a potential suicide.
The post Audioslave and Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell dead at 52 appeared first on Digital Trends.
