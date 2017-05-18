Pages Navigation Menu

Audu Maikori Slams El-Rufai With N10bn Lawsuit For Violation Of Human Rights (See Details)

Posted on May 18, 2017

Nigerian entertainment mogul and social activist, Mr. Audu Maikori, has sued the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, for the gross violation of his human rights.

In a suit (FHC/ABJ/CS/385/17) filed by his lawyers, Ballason’s Chambers, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, Mr. Maikori, is seeking damages against Governor El-Rufai to the sum of N10 billion.

He is also praying the court to enforce his fundamental rights against undue harassment and intimidation by the Kaduna State Governor and the Nigerian Police, in the suit, which came up for hearing before the trial judge, Hon. Justice John Tsoho on Tuesday, 16th May, 2017.

Maikori had some months ago been at the forefront of advocacy to bring the world’s attention to the Southern Kaduna carnage following admittance by the Kaduna State Governor that he had paid the Fulani herdsmen aggressors in the region to stop the killings.

He was subsequently arrested by the Nigeria Police on charges of incitement, based on a petition by the Kaduna State Government, which attributed to a tweet, which he later retracted and apologized for when he discovered his driver had lied to him to obtain money fraudulently.

Following pressure and intense outcry, he was released on bail and subsequently cleared of any complicity by the Police Force Headquarters only to be re-arrested again and whisked off to Kaduna after Governor El-Rufai publicly vowed to prosecute him during the Social Media Week 2017.

See suit below:

