Audu Maikori sues El-Rufai for gross violation of his human rights, seek damages fee for N10 billion

The owner of Chocolate City and social activist, Mr. Audu Maikori has sued the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai for the gross violation of his human rights. In a suit (FHC/ABJ/CS/385/17) filed by his lawyers, Ballason’s Chambers at the Federal High Court, Abuja, Mr. Maikori, is seeking damages against Governor El-Rufai to …

The post Audu Maikori sues El-Rufai for gross violation of his human rights, seek damages fee for N10 billion appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

