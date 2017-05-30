Australia, Global Shapers to facilitate passage of not-too-young-to-run bill



The Australian Government in partnership with the Abuja hub of the Global Shapers community has disclosed plans to facilitate the quick passage of Not-too-young-to-run bill by the National Assembly.



The Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria Paul Lehmann who disclosed this at the weekend during a courtesy visit by the Global shapers community said the embassy would facilitate the conversation between the youth organisation and the members of the national assembly to push for adequate representation of the youth in governance process.

He said, “we would assist by talking to the collective member of the national assembly about the passage of the bill. For us in Australia it’s a pleasure to witness this and to provide some hosting. Obviously we were not part of the conversation, that conversation is reserve for Nigerians as part of running a democratic process, but we support the conversation, we support the hearing of different views, the sharing of opinions, the creation of ideas and the engagement between Nigerians and there elected representative.’



A member of the Abuja hub of Global shapers community, Bella Anne Ndubuisi explained that the dialogue series was part of their initiative to start up conversation with members of the National Assembly, including Senator Abdul-Aziz Nyako, Senator Enyinaya Abaribe and Aishatu Duku to have a sense of how young people can engage with them on the swift passage of the Not-too-young-to-run bill



She pointed out that the bill seeks to reduce the age qualification of those seeking for electoral office and to mainstream independent candidacy in the electoral process.

Speaker of the Nigerian Youth Parliament, and an advocate of the bill, Ayodele John, said the bill will help reduce the ages of the people in electoral office, “we believe that according to global best practice more youths should involve in governance, so as to inject their resourcefulness, energy, intellect so as to give better governance.”



This post was syndicated from Nigeria News – Nigerian Newspaper – The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

