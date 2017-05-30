Australia plans to ban pedophiles from travelling overseas – CP24 Toronto’s Breaking News
CP24 Toronto's Breaking News
Australia plans to ban pedophiles from travelling overseas
CANBERRA, Australia — Australia plans to ban convicted pedophiles from travelling overseas in what the government said Tuesday is a world-first move to protect vulnerable children in Southeast Asia from exploitation. Australian pedophiles are …
